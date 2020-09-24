Geronimo man receives sentence for child sex crimes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A former band teacher in Geronimo has been sentenced to serve prison time after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes charges.
Christopher Swinehart pleaded guilty in July to a charge of sexual battery and two charges of lewd or indecent acts to a minor and was officially sentenced on Thursday morning.
The charges stemmed from multiple incidents which took place in 2017 and 2018.
Swinehart will spend the next 20 years in jail and will have 15 years suspended once he is released. He will also have to pay $3,000 in fines.
