Local rural water district getting water system upgrades

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (TNN) - The Tillman County water system will soon be getting some upgrades.
Comanche Nation Entertainment and the Comanche Nation Tribe have partnered with the Tillman County Rural Water District.
They donated more than 800-thousand dollars to help repair and replace outdated water pipes and systems throughout the county.
New water lines will be about 6 to 8 miles longer, allowing water flow to increase from 120-gallons a minute to 200-gallons a minute.
“I would like to thank Comanche Chairman Nelson, the Comanche Nation and Louie for they’re contributions for Tillman County Rural Water. It’ll be a great asset for the community, the area and for the Comanche Nation," Tillman County Rural Water District General Manager Rickey Strecker.
The Project was started in 2014 and was stalled for several years but now that the project has restarted, it is expected to be finished by the end of this year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.