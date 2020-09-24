23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,717

23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,717
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WXIX photo)
By KAUZ Team | September 24, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 17 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,717 cases in Wichita County, with 276 of them still being active.

There have been 1,419 total recoveries, 19,959 negative tests and 22 deaths.

There are currently 268 patients recovering at home while 8 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 369 tests still pending.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for Wichita County.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for Wichita County. (Source: Wichita Falls - Wichita County Health Department)

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District has 23 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 17 new recoveries to report today.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,406: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,465: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,676: 30 - 39, stable condition

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.