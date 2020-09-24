Sunny and Warm This Weekend, Cold Front #1 Sunday Night

SUNDAY: The daytime will remains mostly sunny, mainly dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s to 90s again. Winds will start from the south 15-25 mph, with an increasing chance for clouds into the afternoon and evening hours as cold front #1 approaches from the north. It’s likely that this front will bring rain showers to our east, but some of them certainly could spill into our region. Uncertainty remains on rain associated with the front as it rolls through given an overall lack of moisture in the region. Still, some showers and a few rumbles of thunder appear plausible into Sunday evening and overnight through Monday morning. Once the front pushes through, it’ll bring north winds 15-25 mph with gusts perhaps a bit higher. Sunday Night lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.