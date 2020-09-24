Sunny and Warm This Weekend, Cold Front #1 Sunday Night

We’re continuing to fine-tune the timing of our cold fronts over the next 7-10 days, and the accompanying chance for isolated showers and cooler weather. Enjoy the summer heat for one last weekend!
TONIGHT: Lows fall into the 50s in the region with a clear sky and SE winds 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Look for highs ranging from the upper 80s (east) to the upper 90s (west) in the region. Lots of sunshine is expected with breezy south winds 10-20 mph. Lows Friday Night fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Another day filled with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to 90s in the region. Winds will be breezy at times from the south 15-25 mph. Lows fall into the 50s and 60s Saturday Night.
SUNDAY: The daytime will remains mostly sunny, mainly dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s to 90s again. Winds will start from the south 15-25 mph, with an increasing chance for clouds into the afternoon and evening hours as cold front #1 approaches from the north. It’s likely that this front will bring rain showers to our east, but some of them certainly could spill into our region. Uncertainty remains on rain associated with the front as it rolls through given an overall lack of moisture in the region. Still, some showers and a few rumbles of thunder appear plausible into Sunday evening and overnight through Monday morning. Once the front pushes through, it’ll bring north winds 15-25 mph with gusts perhaps a bit higher. Sunday Night lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.
MONDAY: Behind the front, we’ll expect temperatures to be into the 80s with north winds 15-25 mph during the day. Some passing clouds and early morning showers appear possible, but uncertainty remains. Lows Monday Night are back in the 50s and 60s.
TUESDAY: We’ll see north winds continue with a mostly sunny sky. Look for highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s in the region, with lows in the 50s. Cold front #2 looks to come through Tuesday into Tuesday Night, helping cool off the region a touch more by Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Under a mostly sunny sky, highs stay in the 70s with a few low 80s possible. Lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY: Another cold front could come in as early as Thursday, which would reinforce dry and cooler air in the region. Highs look to be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
