Thieves caught breaking into RV’s through roof openings

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Multiple RVs stored at Storage 'R' Us on the eastside of Lawton were broken into last week.
Storage 'R' Us Customer James Howell said he’s been storing his RV with the company for a little over a year now and this is the second time he’s had his RV broken into
The crimes happened early Friday morning.
Howell said thieves discovered another way to break into RV’s.
“The trailer was broken into in November through the door they drilled the lock out but this time it’s a little different. They popped open all of my storage containers, the side boxes left them open and they actually went through a 14x14 roof vent and got into the trailer," Howell said.
Howell says Storage 'R' Us were able to catch the suspects in the act.
But at this point, all they have is footage from security cameras and they can barely make out a figure.
He said multiple TV’s were taken from the RV parked next to him.
Howell said he’s lucky he didn’t have valuables like that in his trailer.
“This time besides destroying the roof vent they took cushion covers from my couch and left the cushion’s at least they did that. They stole a coffee pot, an air mattress that goes to that couch because it folds out to a sleeper and inside my storage area they took like an ax," Howell said.
Howell said he knows it’s not Storage 'R' Us fault, he signed an agreement at the beginning of his lease, agreeing the business wouldn’t be held liable for damage or theft.
He wishes they had better cameras to identify the suspects.
He has now requested to be moved to another lot.
“They mentioned that they had another fenced-in area behind the Anytime Fitness building right down there on the storefront and its barbwire around the fence and camera on it and I said I’ll take it,” Howell said.
Howell says he works too hard for his belongings to be stolen.
He wants RV owners and storage facilities to be aware of this issue.
