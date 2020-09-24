Three arrested, officer injured in Lawton police chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they arrested three known felons after they threw guns during a chase, but an officer was hurt in the process.
It all started around 5:30 Thursday afternoon near 61st and Cache Road when LPD’s gang unit spotted the felons driving.
We’re told they pulled into a parking lot, bailed out and took off running.
Officers were able to find and arrest three suspects, and say they found three guns they threw while running.
One man got away, but LPD says they have identified him.
While all that was going on, an officer suffered minor injuries while driving with lights and sirens to help.
Police say a car pulled out in front of him on 67th Street at Elm Avenue.
The officer was treated and released from a Hospital.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.