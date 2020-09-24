UPDATE: Fort Sill identifies soldier found dead on post earlier this week

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has released the name of a soldier who was found dead on post on Tuesday evening.
The soldier has been identified as Spc. Simeon Funk, 26. He was assigned to the 31st Air Defense Brigade.
“Our hearts are saddened by the loss of one of our Fort Sill teammates. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and Fires teammates,” said Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
Officials say the cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.
