City of Lawton working to get trash picked up on time

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton residents can expect trash pick-up delays for months to come.
Residential collection trucks are having equipment failure issues and it’s causing trash pick-up delays across the city.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said they’re doing everything they can to get those issues resolved.
“Primarily first we are doing equipment repairs as quick as we can on our current fleet and that’s both in-house with our mechanics and outside vendors with other mechanics. We’re ordering new trucks and we’re also looking at ways to generate additional revenue for bigger replacements in the future and looking at the current ways we generate revenue through the rolling stock fee on the utility bill," Wolcott said.
The City ordered 11 new trucks and they’re hoping they will start receiving them starting in November and throughout the Spring.
But until the new trucks come in, residents are being asked to keep carts out.
“Under our current city code, residents are suppose to pull their cart in at 8 p.m. at the latest every evening. But in the case that you’re cart has not been collected, we ask that you leave it out through the evening and then pull it back in the following day because our crews are working late and in some cases that does include 8 p.m. and we’ll be coming through the neighborhood during that time frame," Wolcott said.
One resident said she understands why they are having delays and hopes that others will be understanding as well.
“I think we all have to be patient during this time anyway. Because there has been such upheaval with everything and we know with common sense tell us that there is not that much revenue coming in with everything that has been shut down," Lawton Resident Cheryl Bukky said.
Wolcott said along with the trash pick-up delays, bulk waste pick-up is being put on hold.
“Right now with our equipment failure we’ve paused new reservations and we will continue to service those who have reserved picks up. We ask residents to not sit out any additional bulk waste at this time and probably for the next 30-days we’ll pause those new reservations and then try to reimplement the program in November," Wolcott said.
Residents can still take bulk waste to the landfill themselves.
Any trash pick-ups the city is unable to get too. They will be pick them up the following workday.
