LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s finally Friday! Starting off the day we’re seeing clear and calm conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s for most with south to southeast winds near 5mph. Lots of sunshine is expected for this afternoon! We’re looking at highs in the low to mid 90s for most but could vary depending on how far west/ east you go.. upper 80s (east) to the upper 90s (west). At times winds could be a bit breezy out of the south at 10 to 20mph.
Another Friday and another week of Friday night football! The weather for that is also looking to be rather spectacular. Kick off for most around 7PM tonight and to start the games, temperatures will be in the low 80s. By half time they’ll fall into the mid 70s with south winds at 10 to 15mph. In general we’re looking at a mild night as temperatures will progressively fall into the low 60s by Saturday morning.
Tomorrow will be filled with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds are going to increase still out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Now Sunday will start out very similar to today and tomorrow. The daytime will remain mostly sunny and dry with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. However we’re tracking a series of cold fronts that’ll push through Texoma. One of them will approach us from the north on Sunday evening. It’s likely that this front will bring rain showers to our east, but some of them certainly could spill into our region. Uncertainty remains on rain associated with the front as it rolls through given an overall lack of moisture in the region. Still, some showers and a few rumbles of thunder appear plausible into Sunday evening and overnight through Monday morning. Once the front pushes through, it’ll bring north winds 15-25 mph with gusts perhaps a bit higher.
Cold front number 2 will swing through sometime Tuesday. This front doesn’t have a ton of moisture associated with it so conditions are looking to stay dry with much cooler weather expected for next Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great day & a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
