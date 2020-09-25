Tomorrow will be filled with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds are going to increase still out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Now Sunday will start out very similar to today and tomorrow. The daytime will remain mostly sunny and dry with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. However we’re tracking a series of cold fronts that’ll push through Texoma. One of them will approach us from the north on Sunday evening. It’s likely that this front will bring rain showers to our east, but some of them certainly could spill into our region. Uncertainty remains on rain associated with the front as it rolls through given an overall lack of moisture in the region. Still, some showers and a few rumbles of thunder appear plausible into Sunday evening and overnight through Monday morning. Once the front pushes through, it’ll bring north winds 15-25 mph with gusts perhaps a bit higher.