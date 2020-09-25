Guns, cars, jewelry targets of increasing Stephens County burglaries

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says there has been an increase in burglaries in recent weeks.
“A lot of people had left their vehicles unlocked at their homes. Packages taken off their porches, which we hear a lot of lately. Actually, some burglaries of residence where multiple expensive items were removed such as Rolex watches and jewelry of other sorts. Multiple, multiple weapons, firearms,” McKinney said.
Sheriff McKinney said it’s important they catch those responsible and recover all of the stolen items.
“I’m a big supporter of the second amendment, that’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re talking about people stealing property from law-abiding citizens and more than likely these weapons will be sold to felons and they’ll wind up committing other crimes with them, hopefully not any murders with it, that’s why we want to get these individuals in custody and recover as many of the weapons as we can,” McKinney said.
One of those people is already in custody. Nineteen-year-old Jacob Patterson was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. McKinney believes he is connected to multiple burglaries and that he wasn’t working alone.
“There are multiple other suspects that we are currently looking for. So, I have a word of advice for them. Be looking over your shoulder because we’re coming for you. It won’t be long before we’ll have them all in custody. I hope that we’re able to recover most of the stolen property. We did recover some items in the pickup last night, so we’re headed in the right direction. It’s just a matter of time, sometimes these things take a while,” McKinney said.
McKinney asks the community to make sure to always lock their cars and homes and to be aware of their surroundings. If you see something suspicious, he encourages you to call 911.
