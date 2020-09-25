Strong Storms Possible Sunday Night

We’re continuing to fine-tune the timing of our cold fronts over the next 7-10 days, and the accompanying chance for isolated showers and cooler weather. Enjoy the summer heat for one last weekend!
TONIGHT: Lows fall into the low 60s in the region with a clear sky and light winds from the SE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Another day filled with sunshine and highs in the 90s in the region. Winds will be breezy at times from the south 15-25 mph. Lows fall into the 60s Saturday Night.
SUNDAY: The daytime will remains mostly sunny, mainly dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s to 90s again. Winds will start from the south 15-25 mph, with an increasing chance for clouds into the afternoon and evening hours as cold front #1 approaches from the north. It’s likely that this front will bring rain showers to our east, but some of them certainly could spill into our region. Most of these showers and storms will be behind the cold front, which eliminates a tornado threat, but could lead to some hail and gusty winds at times. Surface wind will already be breezy behind the front, with some gusts between 35-45 mph possible at times. Lows Sunday Night dip into the 50s.
MONDAY: Behind the front, we’ll expect temperatures to be into the 70s with north winds 15-25 mph during the day. Gusts may be higher. The actual feels like temperatures may stay in the 60s during most of the day. Clouds and early morning showers/drizzle would be expected, but we’ll expect to mix some sunshine in Monday afternoon in spots. Lows Monday Night are back in the 50s and 60s.
TUESDAY: We’ll see north winds continue with a mostly sunny sky. Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s in the region, with lows in the 50s. Cold front #2 looks to come through Tuesday into Tuesday Night, helping cool off the region a touch more by Wednesday. Some uncertainty remains with how cool things will get behind cold front #2. It’s possible that we may be a bit too warm for our forecast after Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: Under a mostly sunny sky, highs stay in the 70s. Lows in the 50s. It’s possible we’ll have to revise this further down moving forth.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We’ll continue to advertise 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Some uncertainty remains with how cool we’ll be. Stay with 7 News for the latest.
