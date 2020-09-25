Strong Storms Possible Sunday Night

SUNDAY: The daytime will remains mostly sunny, mainly dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s to 90s again. Winds will start from the south 15-25 mph, with an increasing chance for clouds into the afternoon and evening hours as cold front #1 approaches from the north. It’s likely that this front will bring rain showers to our east, but some of them certainly could spill into our region. Most of these showers and storms will be behind the cold front, which eliminates a tornado threat, but could lead to some hail and gusty winds at times. Surface wind will already be breezy behind the front, with some gusts between 35-45 mph possible at times. Lows Sunday Night dip into the 50s.