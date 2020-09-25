United Way Spotlight: The Boys and Girls Club

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Boys & Girls Club serves the needs of local children and that’s quite apparent when you step through their doors.
The nonprofit relies heavily on funding from the United Way. This summer, five scholarships were awarded to kids to attend the club, taking a big burden off their parents.
“These were kiddos who were in need of three meals a day, mentorship and some place to go, so we were able to provide them with a free membership here,” said the Club’s Director, Amanda Nunez.
The Boys & Girls Club is also implementing a STEM program for kids of all ages.
“It’s a big thing that was important to us to just have our kids to and open their eyes to,” said Nunez.
Along with using United Way dollars to keep staff trained on working with children, the Boys & Girls Club also makes improvements to their building and technology.
“We’re also looking at updating our homework room and just making sure we have more tools available for our kids to make sure their education is number one,” she said.
As for the United Way, their mission is to help nonprofits continue to do good for the community.
“The kids that are in school today, or in the Boys & Girls Club today are going to be the people who are our workers, our community members, our neighbors, our citizens tomorrow,” said Frank Myers, United Way’s Community Engagement Manager.
Usually, the United Way would host a fundraising gala, but Coronavirus forced its cancellation. Instead, they’re relying on previous sponsors to continue to donate.
“So many say, ‘We don’t give money because we want to attend a gala. We give you money because we want to fund these nonprofit agencies, we want to make this community a better place,’” Myers said.
You can have a hand in bettering the community, as well. It’s as simple as visiting United Way’s website or calling their office to donate, or to sign up for payroll deductions.
