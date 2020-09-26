Minor injuries following crash Saturday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton first responders were on scene at a crash at NE 38th and Rogers lane.
The crash happened right around 7 p.m. LPD said it was caused by a truck pulling a trailer full of cattle.
The truck was headed east bound on Rogers Lane, when the light began to turn red... and the weight of his truck didn’t allow him to stop.
Officers said the driver of the white car didn’t see the truck come through the intersection as she turned on green when they collided.
Her car hit the traffic light on the SE corner.
The car was heavily damaged.. the driver was transported with minor injuries.
Police did cite the driver of the truck for running a red light.
