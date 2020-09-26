Sunday’s Cold Front Brings Strong Storms, Breezy Winds and Cool Weather

SUNDAY: The morning is expected to be mostly sunny, but clouds increase rather quickly from north to south. Winds will be from the south 15-25 mph. Look for highs in the 80s to the north and 90s to the south. Once clouds come overhead, temperatures will struggle to warm. Clouds will be associated with the cold front as it chugs through the area Sunday evening. Winds may start turning to the east as the front approaches, before blasting from the north 25-35 mph.