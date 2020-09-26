Sunday’s Cold Front Brings Strong Storms, Breezy Winds and Cool Weather

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the mid to upper 60s in the region with a clear sky and light winds from the SE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: The morning is expected to be mostly sunny, but clouds increase rather quickly from north to south. Winds will be from the south 15-25 mph. Look for highs in the 80s to the north and 90s to the south. Once clouds come overhead, temperatures will struggle to warm. Clouds will be associated with the cold front as it chugs through the area Sunday evening. Winds may start turning to the east as the front approaches, before blasting from the north 25-35 mph.
Along and behind the front, showers and a few storms are expected. Better odds will be along and E of I-44, but can’t be ruled out anywhere. A few storms could be strong with large hail (quarter to half-dollar) and gusty winds (60-70 mph) possible. Most will not see any severe weather.
Once the front comes through, temperatures crash into the 50s in the region Sunday Night with strong north winds 25-35 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph at times. Wind advisories may be needed for certain areas.
MONDAY: Behind the front, we’ll expect temperatures to be into the 70s with north winds 15-25 mph during the day. Gusts may be higher. The actual feels like temperatures may stay in the 60s during most of the day. Clouds and early morning showers/drizzle would be expected, but we’ll expect to mix some sunshine in Monday afternoon in spots. Lows Monday Night are down in the 40s and 50s.
TUESDAY: We’ll see north winds continue with a mostly sunny sky. Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s in the region, with lows in the 50s, with a few spots in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Under a sunny sky and with relaxing winds, temperatures will climb into the 80s in most spots ahead of cold front #2. Lows in the 50s. Cold front #2 looks to push in Wednesday Night, as lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.
THURSDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll continue to advertise 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Some uncertainty remains with how cool we’ll be, but we’ll expect to climb into the 80s again before long. Stay with 7 News for the latest.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.