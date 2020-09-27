Cyclists participate in first ever Tour De Fort Sill

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - COVID-19 has eliminated a lot of community events this year, but it helped create a new one.
Cyclists were up early Saturday morning, eager to kick off the first ever Tour de Fort Sill, a recreational road ride throughout post.
“With other events in the area, we really wanted to provide this to the community. So we put all the guidelines in place to ensure that everyone remained safe and we just wanted to get everyone outside and active," said Tour Organizer Tenille Russell.
There were a total of one hundred and thirty-eight cyclists all of different backgrounds and experience… but the one thing they all had in common was they were ready to put more miles on their tires.
“We cycled quite a bit.. I did see a lot of new faces out here. The people out there in the parking lot.. Some of them were nervous but the old guys kind of scooped them up and made them feel comfortable so I think it’s a great deal,” said Participant Brandon Alvarez.
Cyclists could choose between 3 different ride lengths – The shortest ride being twenty-seven miles and the longest forty-eight
