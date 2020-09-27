Strong Cold Front Tonight Cools us off Monday

MONDAY: Behind the front, we’ll expect temperatures to be into the 70s with north winds 15-25 mph during the day. Gusts may be higher. The actual feels like temperatures may stay in the 60s during most of the day. Clouds and early morning showers/drizzle are possible, but we’ll expect to mix some sunshine in Monday afternoon in spots. Lows Monday Night are down in the 40s and 50s.