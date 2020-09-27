Strong Cold Front Tonight Cools us off Monday

TONIGHT: After the front passes through, strong north winds 25-35 mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out, and a storm or two could be stronger with hail and gusty winds. The greatest severe threat will remain to the east of our region. Lows dip into the 50s areawide with a partly cloudy sky.
MONDAY: Behind the front, we’ll expect temperatures to be into the 70s with north winds 15-25 mph during the day. Gusts may be higher. The actual feels like temperatures may stay in the 60s during most of the day. Clouds and early morning showers/drizzle are possible, but we’ll expect to mix some sunshine in Monday afternoon in spots. Lows Monday Night are down in the 40s and 50s.
TUESDAY: We’ll see north winds continue with a mostly sunny sky. Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s in the region, with lows in the 50s, with a few spots in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Under a sunny sky and with relaxing winds, temperatures will climb into the 80s in most spots ahead of cold front #2. It’ll be a quick shot of summer heat yet again before another plunge. Lows in the 50s. Cold front #2 looks to push in Wednesday Night, as lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.
THURSDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll continue to advertise 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Some uncertainty remains with how cool we’ll be, but we’ll expect to climb into the 80s again before long. Stay with 7 News for the latest.v
