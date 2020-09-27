Two people killed in car wreck Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A late night car accident in Comanche County left two people dead. It happened shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Chevy pick-up driven by 19-year old Caden Rowe of Lawton was traveling west on Bishop Road when he ran a stop sign at SE135th St and struck a Chevy Silverado driven by 35-year old Eric Gutierrez of Lawton.
Gutierrez and 34-year old Isaura Cabrera were pronounced dead at the scene. Two juveniles were taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, one by survival flight. Both were admitted in fair condition. Rowe was also flown to OU Medical where he was admitted in fair condition. He was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the accident.
