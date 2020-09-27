Voter Registration event held Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Election day is just thirty-eight days away meaning the voter registration deadline is quickly creeping up on potential voters.
Earlier today the Nobles of Menes Temple number thirty-two, and the Daughters of Menes Court Number one hundred and sixty-four hosted a voter registration drive to prepare and encourage everyone in the community to vote in the upcoming election, saying their votes do matter.
“A vote is your voice. You make a grave impact if you don’t vote. Voting gives you the right to express your concerns about healthcare, education, childcare and just overall for your community," said Teresa Bland.
If you missed the voter registration drive there’s still time to register to vote.
The voter registration deadline in Oklahoma is October 9th.
