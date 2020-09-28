Charges filed in pellet gun shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed in last week’s BB gun shootings in Lawton.
Barry Alberty has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Investigators say he was driving the car from which the B-B shots were fired last Tuesday.
He was later arrested, along with three other people, at the Taco Bell on Cache road.
None of the people who were hit suffered life-threatening injuries, though one person did have to be taken to a hospital.
