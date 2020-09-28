Charges filed in pellet gun shooting

Charges filed in pellet gun shooting (Source: Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa | September 28, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 9:12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed in last week’s BB gun shootings in Lawton.

Barry Alberty has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Investigators say he was driving the car from which the B-B shots were fired last Tuesday.

He was later arrested, along with three other people, at the Taco Bell on Cache road.

None of the people who were hit suffered life-threatening injuries, though one person did have to be taken to a hospital.

