Duncan community rallies around children after parents die in car crash

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds of Duncan community members gathered Monday night to honor a couple who died in a crash over the weekend and show support for their kids who were injured.
Remmy and Erica Cabrera were loved from afar, as they recover from injuries sustained in the car crash.
By their coaches and teammates, friends and even their opponents.
Remmy played goalie, and it was all about goals, as they left the nets open waiting for his return to the team.
“We are going to support both the kids, Remmy and Erica in whatever way we can. We’re going to keep them in our prayers, and do what they want us to do, play soccer," said Remmy’s Soccer Coach Brandon Link.
Their was a prayer circle... on the outskirts were chairs set up, where Isa and Eric watched every games.
Erica’s team, the Thunder had the night off. You wouldn’t know it by how many purple shirts were at the field.
“Not a focus on winning and losing, hopefully a place we can come together as a group of kids, parents. Just enjoy watching them continue to grow up, and play sports," said Erica’s coach Derek Williams.
A few miles away, while the game was played a balloon release was put on by Heartbeat Dance House, a place the Cabrera’s spent a lot of time at.
“Erica and Remmy, we are here for you, we love you, we want you to come out and enjoy the sports that your momma and your daddy drilled into to you, wanted you to love," said Tara Green.
And then when the games were done... another balloon release... sending their love to Isa and Eric... and the kids sending video messages to Erica and Remmy.
A Gofundme page has been set up for funeral expenses for the parents, and funds for the children
You can donate here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-fundings-for-isaura-and-eric-cabrera
