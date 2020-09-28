Duncan Toy Shop holding rummage sale this week

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan non-profit that works year-round to give kids in need Christmas presents is having one of their biggest fundraisers of the year later this week.
The Duncan Toy Shop is holding its annual rummage sale this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There you’ll be able to find a wide variety of items, featuring things like clothes, shoes, jewelry, dishes, household items and much more. All of the money raised will be used to help kids this Christmas.
“I just think about all the little kids who would wake up and not have anything if we weren’t able to do this. Just to know that these kids get to wake up and go into their living rooms or wherever they go and they have toys at Christmas because of the toy shop and the community is pretty neat,” said Kim Davis with the Duncan Toy Shop.
The sale is Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s at 702 West Willow, just across the street from the Duncan Police Department. If you want to donate any items to the sale, you can drop them off at the same place any day this week from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
