Good morning Texoma! Well thanks to yesterday’s passing cold front, we’re looking at a much cooler air mass in place for the next few days! Before sunrise today, we’re looking at clear skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect some cloud cover early on but we’ll become sunny during the afternoon hours. While winds aren’t too extreme right now that is expected to change later on! North winds will pick back up at 15 to 25mph during the day with gusts being into the mid 30s, if not higher. Temperatures during the afternoon are only looking to rise into the low to mid 70s. The real feel may only stay in the 60s for most of the day.