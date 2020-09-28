Fundraiser Golf Tournament to help local ROTC programs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 is getting ready for their annual Golf Tournament.
This will be their 16th year putting the event on.
It’ll take place on the Fort Sill Golf Course on October 5.
They’re trying to raise money for local non-profits in Lawton.
This also will help benefit Cameron University’s ROTC program along with the program for Lawton, Eisenhower, and Macarthur High School.
The Golf Tournament Chairman said they will be doing things a little different this year because if COVID.
“Instead of having a shotgun start we’ll have tee times given to each team that has entered and I will call them on Friday to let them know that tee time," Golf Tournament Chairman Horace Whetstone.
It’s 65-dollars per person to take part and a full team of four will be 260-dollars all together.
That includes a meal, the green fee, and the cart.
There will be plenty of prizes given away as well.
