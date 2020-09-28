56 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,797

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | September 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:28 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 17 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,797 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,461 total recoveries, 20,184 negative tests and 23 deaths.

There are currently 304 patients recovering at home while 9 are in the hospital.

There are now 373 tests still pending.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District received 33 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 11 cases...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Monday, September 28, 2020

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District received 33 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 11 cases today for a total of 56 new cases to report. There are 9 hospitalizations and 17 new recoveries to also report today.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,786: 30 - 39, stable condition

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.