56 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,797

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 17 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,797 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,461 total recoveries, 20,184 negative tests and 23 deaths.
There are currently 304 patients recovering at home while 9 are in the hospital.
There are now 373 tests still pending.
The Health District received 33 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 11 cases today for a total of 56 new cases to report. There are 9 hospitalizations and 17 new recoveries to also report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,786: 30 - 39, stable condition
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.