STATE UPDATE: Lawton nearing 1,000 total cases since March

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - COVID-19 related deaths across the state of Oklahoma crossed over 1,000 over the weekend, and added one more on Monday morning.
The total number of deaths now stands at 1,007 with 85,194 total cases reported since March. Officials say 861 new cases were reported on Monday.
Since last week, Jackson and Comanche counties showed the biggest increase in actives cases with 19 and 16.
According to the state website, Lawton is nearing 1,000 cumulative cases with 994 total since March and 158 active cases.
Duncan is showing 63 active cases and Altus had 74 on Monday morning.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
