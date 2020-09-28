Temperatures Taking Us On A Roller Coaster Ride the Next 7 Days!

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the 40s under a clear sky with light north winds 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: We’ll see north winds continue with a mostly sunny sky. Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s in the region, with lows in the 50s, with a few spots in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Under a sunny sky and with relaxing winds, temperatures will climb into the 80s in most spots ahead of cold front #2. Some places could get to the 90s. Lows in the 50s. Cold front #2 looks to push in Wednesday Night, as lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.
THURSDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll continue to advertise 70s and low 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Another front could push in by Sunday Night with another surge of dry air next week, but time will tell. Overall, rain looks very unlikely in this dry and sunny pattern.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.