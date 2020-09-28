Wildfire on Fort Sill contained, smoke will continue to blanket area

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A wildfire on the west range of Fort Sill caused smoke to drift across Lawton and the surrounding area on Monday, but the fire has been brought under control.
Fort Sill officials say the fire started around 1 p.m. and generated a large amount of smoke which was pushed into Lawton by strong north winds.
Nine firefighters in four brush trucks, along with five graters, responded to the area to contain the fire along the post’s south edge of the impact area.
Officials expect there will continue to be heavy smoke in the area for several hours and firefighters will remain on the scene to monitor the area.
