Woman accused of using stolen checkbook

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police arrested a woman they say used a stolen checkbook to go on an unusual shopping spree.
Investigators say Chelsea Simpson was using a former roommate’s checkbook.
They say she used the stolen checks to make several large purchases -- including a 250 dollar smart tv and *two* cars through the Facebook marketplace.
She is charged with one misdemeanor count and two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
