Woman accused of using stolen checkbook (Source: Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa | September 28, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 9:16 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police arrested a woman they say used a stolen checkbook to go on an unusual shopping spree.

Investigators say Chelsea Simpson was using a former roommate’s checkbook.

They say she used the stolen checks to make several large purchases -- including a 250 dollar smart tv and *two* cars through the Facebook marketplace.

She is charged with one misdemeanor count and two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

