LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Before sunrise we’re looking at a very crisp and cool morning. Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s with some feel like temps in the 30s!! Winds overall are much lighter this morning out of the northwest at 5 to 10mph. While its a cool start and may be feeling like fall early this morning, leave that cute fall sweater in the closet because by this afternoon we’re looking at temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s for the afternoon. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine with much lighter northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
More sunshine is on tap tomorrow with highs rising into the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front swings through late tomorrow night resulting in cooler below average temperatures Thursday and Friday. Mainly upper 60s and low to mid 70s.
We’re looking at upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.
Another cold front (yup.... another one) arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. A chance of showers at this point does look possible but the overall threat is low, for now.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
