Before sunrise we’re looking at a very crisp and cool morning. Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s with some feel like temps in the 30s!! Winds overall are much lighter this morning out of the northwest at 5 to 10mph. While its a cool start and may be feeling like fall early this morning, leave that cute fall sweater in the closet because by this afternoon we’re looking at temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s for the afternoon. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine with much lighter northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.