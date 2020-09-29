Fort Sill Fires Conference is virtual this year and open to the public

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill kicked off its 12th annual Fires Conference Tuesday.
This is Fort Sill first virtual Fires Conference.
They are live streaming the event so Fires Forces around the world can listen to what the U.S. Army is doing and about their future plans.
Strategic Planner John Dorsey said this conference has benefited Fort Sill the last 12-years.
“It’s critical. It’s the only way we can get the Fires Force together and synchronize in terms of where we are headed with the force. Again modernization efforts and really the future of where the Fires is headed and allow their input and feedback as we go through that process," Dorsey said.
Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sergeant Major Stephen Burnley said anyone watching will gain knowledge from guest speakers this year.
“We’ve got the Chief of Staff of the Army, we’ve got the Training and Doctrine Commander, and the Commander of U.S. Space. But I’ll tell you one of our very own Fires Soldier of the Sergeant Major Army Grinston will be coming in tomorrow afternoon and I think a lot of folks are looking forward to that," Burnley said.
This will be the first time the Chief of Staff of the Army will speak at Fort Sill Fires Conference and this is what Soldiers should expect to hear from him.
“I believe it’s going to be about the soldiers, the Fires professional, professionals in general, and how we move forward as an Army profession and what’s going to keep us there for the future,” Dorsey said.
CSM Burnley hopes young Soldiers pay close attention during the Fires Conference because they are the future of the Army.
“For the 27-years I’ve been in the Army we’ve gone through a lot of transition and the Fires Conference has been the thing that brings us back every year, re greens us, tells us what’s going to be coming, and allows us to go back and prepare out units," Burnley said.
This virtual conference will allow Fort Sill to reach more people than they ever have.
You can join the live stream on the Fort Sills' Fire Conference website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.