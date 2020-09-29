’It was pretty tough to watch,’ Young Professionals of Lawton react to debate round one

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - No political affiliation for Younf Professionals of Lawton in general, people on both sides of the aisle showed up to watch debate number one.
Hoping to learn something from these candidates, they said that’s been tough to do.
“You are getting a lot of information throw at you, it’s hard to understand each of the candidates because they are just yelling at each other," said Summer Hurleyjacks
Another YPL member said it’s been tough to watch, as both candidates switched from topic to topic, during their answers.
“You want to try and get to the meat and potatoes of their platforms and policies are," said Vincent Saylor.
So how do they think this will impact voters, especially ones who are undecided?
“Even if you were undecided this won’t help you, I think people will just be turned off," said Hurleyjacks
“Whether you went in as a Biden fan, or a Trump fan I think people are just going to hold water there," said Saylor.
Hurleyjacks said she took note of who the candidates seemed to be addressing.
“Joe Biden has really tried to speak to the camera, trying to connect with the people at home," said Hurleyjacks.
But the laughs, shouting and even out of their seat moments... YPL said the debate really was entertainment above anything else.
“It’s just been a fight, was joking with a friend that we were watching the fight," said Hurleyjacks.
“It’s a lot of what you expected. Biden making some laughs and Trump trying to bully his way to make sure his point is the last one heard," said Saylor.
They all recommend finding outside sources, and not pinning your vote on what was said on the debate stage.
The Young Professionals of Lawton added the biggest takeaway from Tuesday was how important this election is shaping up to be and say everyone should get out and vote on November 3rd.
