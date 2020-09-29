Police involved in NW Lawton standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is involved in a standoff with a suspect who locked himself in a home.
The situation began around 12:30 when officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a possible shooting victim near northwest 53rd and Oak.
When officers arrived they reported a man opened the door with a gun before going back inside and locking the door.
Since that time officers have had Oak Avenue blocked off from 58th to 61st street and are working to get the man to surrender.
Two people who were reportedly inside the house made it out safely according to reports.
It is not fully clear if anyone is still inside the house with the suspect, or if there is a victim of the original reported shooting.
We have a crew on scene and are continuing to gather information. You can count on us to update you as we learn more.
