UPDATE: Emergency communications coming back online

UPDATE: The communication system appears to be back working at this time. There has been no other information on what caused the outage.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The primary communication system for emergency responders across much of Oklahoma has gone offline.
On Tuesday morning, the 800mhz radio system used by many agencies, including all of Comanche County emergency agencies, crashed for an unknown reason.
Officials say the issue appears to be statewide and alerts have gone out for first response agencies to switch to backup systems.
Lawton city officials say the dispatch center has contingency plans in place in the event something like this happens and emergency responders are continuing to answer calls as normal.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.