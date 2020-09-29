Summer Makes a Brief Return, but More Cold Fronts Are Coming

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s under a clear sky with light SW winds 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Look for lots of sunshine with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the region. Winds will be variable during the day 5-15 mph, turning to the north by Wednesday Night as a cold front pushes in. No rain is expected from the cold front. Lows fall into the 50s with north and east winds 10-20 mph Wednesday Night.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs are cooler into the 70s with lots of sunshine and NE to SE winds 10-20 mph. Lows at night are in the 40s and low 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: A second cold front pushes in Saturday Night, but it won’t do a whole lot. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s. There will be a chance for a few stray showers Saturday Night particularly along and east of I-44, but most will stay dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll continue to advertise 70s and 80s in the region with lows in the 40s and 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another front could approach, but it will only bring more dry weather into the region.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.