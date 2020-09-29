Walters Car Cruz set for this weekend

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - An event featuring lots of cars, music and family fun is set to take place this weekend in Walters.
The annual Walter Car Cruz is expected to have a large turnout. Last year about 110 cars were involved. This year they expect that number to be around 150.
There will also be lots of vendors set up selling a variety of items and different events happening throughout the day for you and your family.
“We’ll have the judging at 11, the awards ceremony at 3:30 then from there on we have kids' activities, games, contests then we do the burnout. Then we do a concert with a couple of different bands, a street dance. We go from 8 o’clock in the morning until midnight,” said John Jacob, Treasurer for the Walters Chamber of Commerce.
The event is Saturday with everything taking place in Downtown Walters.
