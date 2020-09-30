15 arrested during Lawton prostitution sting operation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they managed to arrest 15 people during a prostitution sting operation at a local hotel.
The Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit conducted the operation at a hotel where they arrested four women and two men for engaging in prostitution after they agreed to perform sexual acts for money.
Two other women were arrested for transporting a prostitute and profiting from prostitution. Officials say seven men were arrested for solicitation.
During the bust, police say they also found a victim of human trafficking.
Police also found meth, marijuana, prescription drugs and a firearm during the bust.
