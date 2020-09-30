City of Altus seeking public input on common flooding areas

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus is trying to identify every area of town that has drainage problems and they need your help to do it.
The City of Altus has hired a consultant to do a study identifying every area of town that has flooding or drainage problems.
“This is a big computer model basically that models the high water events from all the flow paths throughout the city. It’s a big deal but it helps us identify those areas that we have flooding problems or just drainage problems,” said City of Altus Public Works Director and City Engineer John Barron.
That study will show the problem areas, but they need your help to ensure it is 100-percent accurate.
“We’re asking people to tell us where the drainage problems are that we don’t know about. We’re interested in streets that flood. We don’t think there are any houses that flood in the city, there’s not a single flood insurance policy in Altus so we don’t believe there are homes that flood. But we do know there are localized drainage issues and street flooding is something we do want to fix,” Barron said.
City Manager Gary Jones says this information will be vital to the city as they work to start projects approved by the MAPS II vote, such as the sports park.
“There’s a lot of area over there that can be developed and land that has a lot of potential but we need to know where the floodways are, where the flood fringes are and what can be built on, what’s necessary for it to become a productive property,” Jones said.
You can report drainage issues to Barron directly. He can be reached by phone at (580) 481 – 3518 or by email at jbarron@altusok.gov.
