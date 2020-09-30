Cold Front Tonight Cools us off Thursday

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the 50s and perhaps upper 40s in a few spots under a clear sky with winds turning behind a cold front from the NE 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Highs during the day will be in the 70s with a few spots hitting the low 80s. Winds will be breezy from the NE 10-20 mph with gusts higher possible. Look for lots of sunshine with lows at night back into the 40s.
FRIDAY: Highs are in the 70s with winds turning from the S and SE 10-20 mph. A few spots could make it to the 80s with abundant sunshine. Lows at night are down into the upper 40s to mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Look for highs in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A cold front comes through Saturday Afternoon into Saturday Night. A few showers are possible along and E of I-44. Winds will be out of the south until the cold front passes by, turning to the north and northeast 10-25 mph. Lows at night fall into the low 50s and perhaps upper 40s in a few spots.
SUNDAY: We’ll anticipate things to be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s to perhaps low 80s in a few spots. Winds are from the N and E 10-20 mph. Lows at night into the 40s and low 50s.
NEXT WEEK: We’ll expect to warm up sooner than later with dry air, lots of sunshine and little to no chances for rain. Look for warm days and cool nights. We’ll keep fine-tuning things as new data comes in.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.