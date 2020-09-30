We’re tracking cold front #3 of this week to move in Saturday night but it won’t do a whole lot. Ahead of the front highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a chance for a few stray showers Saturday Night particularly along and east of I-44, but most will stay dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend. Highs on Sunday will drop into the upper 70s.