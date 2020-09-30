LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Before sunrise this morning we’re seeing clear skies with temperatures into the 40s, 50s and even 60s. Winds are very light out of the southwest around 5 mph. Once the sun officially rises at 7:28AM we’ll see plenty of it today! Skies will be sunny and we’re looking at high temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. We’ll be rather warm with a quick burst of summer-like weather ahead of cold front #2 later tonight.
The front will approach I-40 by 4PM and move from north to south. As it does we’re looking at breezy northeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the upper 20s lasting into Thursday morning. There is little moisture associated with this front so no rain is expected as the front passes.
Expect breezy conditions to continue for Thursday morning but we’re looking at clear skies and temperatures into the low 50s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be another sunny day but we’ll be feeling more like fall as temperatures will drop into the 70s. We’re looking at low 70s for Friday with sunny skies and light south to southeast winds.
We’re tracking cold front #3 of this week to move in Saturday night but it won’t do a whole lot. Ahead of the front highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a chance for a few stray showers Saturday Night particularly along and east of I-44, but most will stay dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend. Highs on Sunday will drop into the upper 70s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
