Local casinos are extending operation hours

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few local casinos will be changing their hours soon.
Starting Thursday at 8 a.m. Comanche Nation casinos will run 24/7 again.
They will slowly open up all casino games as the weeks progress.
Table games will be open at the Red River Casino Hotel on October 7.
Comanche Nation plans to do everything they can to keep people safe.
“Masks are required and no smoking is still in effect and we have invested significant dollars well over a million dollars for all our property safety,” Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah.
They are working to put dividers in between all casino games along with keeping distance between guests.
Also, the Apache Casino Hotel will run nonstop all weekend starting Saturday at 7 a.m.
They will remain open until Monday at 4 a.m. and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. the rest of the week.
