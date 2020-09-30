Mission on Wheels holds clothing giveaway for Altus residents in need

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus organization called Mission on Wheels was giving away free clothes to anyone in need on Wednesday.
Mission on Wheels has operated for 23 years, giving away clothes multiple times each week. Throughout the year they’ll also give away food and, in the spring, things like prom dresses. All of the items they’re passing along to those in need are donated by the community.
“We are here to bless people. We started out of the trunk of our car and then we got a storage, then we got a building, then to this building where we are now. God has blessed us to be a blessing to others and we always appreciate everyone who donates to Mission on Wheels,” said Mission on Wheels Director Edna Douglas.
After more than 2 decades of serving in Altus, Mission on Wheels will be shutting down this November. Douglas says she would like to spend more time with her family and feels God is calling her to a different project, though she is hopeful people will step in and pick up where she left off in Altus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.