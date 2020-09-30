33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,872

33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,872
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WXIX photo)
By KAUZ Team | September 30, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 5:15 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 17 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,872 cases in Wichita County, with 355 of them still being active.

There have been 1,494 total recoveries, 20,855 negative tests and 23 deaths.

There are currently 345 patients recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 425 tests still pending.

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District has 33 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 17 recoveries to report today.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,816: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,858: 20 - 29, stable condition

Case 1,859: 20 - 29, stable condition

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.