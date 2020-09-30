New OSBI technology could provide new leads, information for cold cases

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - New OSBI technology could provide answers to many cold cases around the state.
One family still hoping for justice learned their loved one killed in 2012 will be the first case this is used on.
8 years ago, Kenneth Young was shot and killed outside the Dew Drop Inn in Lawton.
His sister said since then, it’s been a war every day for his family.
“We’ve been with each other since birth. That was my best friend. Since he’s been gone, it kind of tore me apart," said Shaquita Young, Kenneth’s sister.
Lawton Police said at the scene of the shooting in 2012, 25 shell casings were found.
Those casings will be examined through this new OSBI technology.
“OSBI has obtained new tech that allows them to pull finger prints off spent shell casings. Kenneth Young’s case is going to be the first case submitted," said LPD Officer Andrew Grubbs.
His family learned that Wednesday, all gathered at his grave, something they do every year on the anniversary of his death.
“He has his mother, his other sister and eleven kids left here. Hopefully they get their justice," said Shaquita Young.
“Hopefully we will get justice, find out exactly what happened, it brings us some type of comfort," said Shaquan Miles.
“Even though my uncle’s not here physically, he’s here with us spiritually," said his niece, Carla Butler.
Young’s mom, who said she hasn’t heard many updates since his death was hoping she’d hear this from police...
“They haven’t told me anything, or my daughter. They could have told her too, or my brother. They have all our numbers,” said Kenneth’s mom Carla Young.
Her faith in the case being solved has diminished year after year... she hopes this opens new leads, and that it doesn’t stop with her son.
“My son’s going to the first since this new technology, well I thank them for that, putting him out there first and I pray they do it for the other parents," said Carla Young.
LPD said that’s the plan, and detectives believe this will change how they handle cold cases, especially those where leads have gone dry.
“With this new resource, we really anticipate new information to come out from a lot our cases," said Ofc. Grubbs
If you have information on Kenneth Young’s death, or any other unsolved deaths, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers at 580- 355 - INFO.
You can also report information anonymously through the Crimestoppers app.
