Support local restaurants during Oklahoma Restaurant Days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You can support local restaurants just by eating out over the next few days.
Governor Kevin Stitt said the first three days of October will be Oklahoma Restaurant Days in support and celebration of Oklahoma owned restaurants.
Dr. Krista Smith-Ratliff with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce said it’s critical to support local restaurants and a great opportunity to try something new.
“Buy eating local you’re supporting the economic development of restaurants and although we have some restaurants here and we’re giving the community the opportunity to open more restaurants," Smith-Ratliff said.
Mrs. GGS Southern Kitchen Owner Virginia Campbell said she is thankful that Stitt is shining a light on Oklahoma restaurants.
“We did take a hit but we have still been kept by God and I just hope and pray we can continue to stay open," Campbell said.
Campbell said she’s counting on the community these next three days and long after to come support her restaurant along with others in the area because it’s been a struggle.
“It’s people coming but finically somedays we didn’t have enough to keep us open and enough to go to the next day to keep us open. But like I say our doors are still open and we’re thankful for that," Campbell said.
Whats Poppin' Gourmet Popcorn Owner Kevin Edwards said like others the pandemic forced him to make financial decisions and reduce his employees.
He said since the outbreak it’s been tough trying to keep his place up and running.
“Without the support of getting anything or assistance our revenues are down but you know by the grace of God we still here and we opportunity to grow and that’s why we are still here," Edwards said.
Edwards hopes the Oklahoma Restaurant Days will help his place get going in the right direction.
