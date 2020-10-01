Cement residents hosting monthly opry, hope it will help revitalize town

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Citizens of the town of Cement are holding their first-ever opry this weekend and they hope it will help spark a change in their small town.
At one time, Cement had a bustling downtown, though in recent years some of the buildings have fallen on hard times. Now, people who call the town home are trying to fix that.
“We’re having what I call a revival here in Cement. There’s a large group of us that is trying to revive the town and we’re restoring all these old buildings, we have new businesses coming in and we wanted to add another element and have a monthly gathering of the community and the surrounding towns where you can come here the first Saturday of every month,” said Cement Community Association member Ginger Baker.
The first of those fundraising events is the Cement Opry this Saturday.
“We’re going to have Lynn Walker coming in with his house band and we’ll have special guests. We’ll have an 11-year-old boy coming that sings. He’s going to do some Beatles tunes and some original songs he’s written. We’ll also have other people coming in singing bluegrass, country and gospel. So, it’s ideally an old-time variety show,” said Baker.
It’s $5 to get in and they plan on holding an opry once each month. They’ll use the money to fix up downtown, starting with the old legion building, hopefully turning Cement into an attraction.
“I think Cement is going to become a day destination town. There’s so much to do here, you could spend hours going through the museum. The stores are very unique, there’s lots of shopping opportunities and there’s more opening,” Baker said.
The event is this Saturday in downtown Cement at 7:00 p.m. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.
