Coronavirus cases spiking in some counties more than others

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A spike in active coronavirus cases was reported today in Comanche County.
Across Oklahoma Thursday more than one-thousand new coronavirus cases were reported.
Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Brandie Combs said only 82 of those cases were tracked throughout 10 southwest Oklahoma counties and more than half came from Comanche County.
“If you look at just the month of September we averaged about 13 cases a day. We had a big jump today if you look at the numbers we had 49 new cases today," Combs said.
Combs said that’s a big jump to kick off October compared to what we saw last month.
A lot of the new cases are being detected from students who are back in school.
“Schools are a hot spot and the main thing we are seeing with schools and the biggest impact in schools is the kids that end up being quarantined. We are seeing a number of cases among youth that are popping up that we may didn’t see in the past just simply because that are in a confined area and there is a higher risk of transmission,” Combs said.
Outside of the new cases and hotspots, Combs said Comanche County has fared well.
“We’ve had one death in the last week and you hate to minimize that because it’s still a death but Comanche County as a whole hasn’t seen a large number of deaths and we’re thankful for that," Combs said.
Combs is encouraging people to stick to the basics by wearing masks and social distancing to help cases drop.
Other counties in southwest Oklahoma also saw increases of cases.
Caddo county’s number of active cases went up by 11 while Jefferson was the only other county to go up in active cases, with just one more.
Grady and Jackson counties both dropped by six cases.
Washita, Tillman, Greer, and Stephens counties also saw small decreases in active cases while other counties remained steady.
