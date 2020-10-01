Duncan woman celebrates 100th birthday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan community came together on Wednesday night to celebrate a woman’s 100th birthday. Friends, family, and community members threw a birthday parade for 100-year-old Letha Mae Robinson.
We’re told she has led a blessed life and saw her family grow over the years, with 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She says there’s no secret to a long life. She just credits everything to God.
“I try to live a Christian life,” Robinson said. “Sometimes it’s hard, but God makes it easy. Just get with him. God has been good to me. I prayed last night, and I cried last night in the bed. How good God is to me, let me see another 100! I just thank the Lord each day of my life.”
We’d like to wish Ms. Robinson a very Happy Birthday. We hope she has many more happy and healthy years.
