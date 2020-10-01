LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Before sunrise we’re looking at temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s with clear skies. While morning temperatures are rather mild compared to past mornings, we’ll definitely feel the effects of yesterday’s cold front for this afternoon as high temperatures will mainly be in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots hitting the low 80s are possible.
Winds will be breezy during the morning and early afternoon hours but are expected to die down later this evening.
Friday morning expect clear skies with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s by morning. By tomorrow afternoon we’re looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. With the increase in cloud cover and some haze in the sky, high temperatures tomorrow are going to fall into the mid 70s.
During the day on Saturday it’ll be dry and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Cold front #3 of this week will move in Saturday afternoon/ evening. A few isolated showers are possible, especially for those along and east of I-44. Winds will be out of the south to start the day until the cold front passes by. Afterwards we’re looking at winds turning to the north and northeast 15-25 mph.
Anticipate cooler weather on Sunday with highs falling into the mid and upper 70s. Winds are from the N and E 10-20 mph.
For early next week we’ll warm up and dry out. Anticipate lots of sunshine with little to no chances for rain.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.