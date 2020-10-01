Several drive-through flu clinics happening across SWOK this month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday, a free drive-through flu shot clinic was set up at Lawton’s First Baptist Church East.
Flu season is nearly upon us so health professionals are going to be out and about in the coming weeks helping everyone who needs a flu shot get one. The process is simple, you just pull up to the mobile clinic and give them your information. Within a matter of minutes, you’ll have gotten your free flu shot and be on your way.
“Because of the fact that we have COVID in addition to flu season, we feel it is even more important that an individual receives a flu shot. It would be horrible to have the flu and to have COVID at the same time,” said Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Rebecca Villa-Winsett.
There will be several other drive-through clinics in the coming weeks. They will all have high dosage shots available for people over 65.
LAWTON – October 6, 7, 14, 21, 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.
ALTUS – October 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.
FREDERICK – October 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 319 E. Josephine Avenue.
HOBART – October 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 302 N. Lincoln.
WALTERS – October 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 620 W. Missouri.
HOLLIS – October 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 2nd & Walnut.
ANADARKO – October 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 700 W Petree Road. MANGUM – October 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 1001 N Byers Ave.
