Charges filed following stolen motorcycle chase in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man arrested for a chase with Lawton police on a stolen motorcycle was arrested again a week later.
Brandon Wright was taken into custody after the chase ended with him crashing into a car on September 23rd. Officers found out he was a convicted felon and say he had a gun and drugs on him.
On October 1st, police say they found Wright sitting in a stolen pickup truck with the keys. Officers arrested him again.
He’s now charged with several felony crimes in two cases.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.